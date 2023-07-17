Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.