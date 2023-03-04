Work is set to resume next week on a resurfacing and safety improvement project on US Route 15 from just south of York Springs in Adams County to just south of Dillsburg in York County, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) release.
“This work will require temporary crossing and left turn restrictions at Golf Course Road/Range End Road, and permanent crossing and left turn restrictions at Glenwood Road within the Route 15 corridor just south of Dillsburg. Signed detours will be in place,” the release reads.
Weather permitting, on Monday, March 6, the contractor will begin line eradication and implement lane shifts on Route 15 at both intersections. This work will be performed from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane during work hours.
“The following week beginning Monday, March 13, center barrier will be installed on Route 15 at both locations to eliminate crossing traffic and left turns from the side roads onto Route 15 and left turns from Route 15 onto the side roads,” the release reads.
This traffic pattern will allow widening to occur at Glenwood Road. This work is expected to take about 45 days to complete, after which the second phase will begin to permanently eliminate crossings and left turns at the intersection due to inadequate sight distance.
Work at Golf Course Road/Range End Road includes constructing a right turn lane to Golf Course Road from northbound Route 15 and replacing the plastic islands on both side roads with concrete islands and mountable curbs. This work is expected to take a maximum of 36 days to complete, after which improvements to left turn lanes on Route 15 will be made at the intersection. Once this work is complete, traffic will be restored to the original patterns with no left turn or crossing restrictions.
This work is part of a project that consists of ramp acceleration and deceleration lane lengthening, and intersection safety improvements. The entire pavement width, including roadway and shoulders, will be resurfaced and all guide rail will be replaced.
Other work includes milling, pavement construction and reconstruction, subbase, drainage improvements, rock placement, rock slope excavation, concrete barrier, pavement markings, signing and other work in Franklin and Carroll townships, York County and Huntington and Latimore townships, Adams County.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc. of New Enterprise, Pa., is the prime contractor on this $19,398,074 project.
This project is expected to be completed in August.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.
Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.