Work is set to resume next week on a resurfacing and safety improvement project on US Route 15 from just south of York Springs in Adams County to just south of Dillsburg in York County, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) release.

“This work will require temporary crossing and left turn restrictions at Golf Course Road/Range End Road, and permanent crossing and left turn restrictions at Glenwood Road within the Route 15 corridor just south of Dillsburg. Signed detours will be in place,” the release reads.

