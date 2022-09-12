hartman

Tim Hartman has been performing at school assemblies across the country for 40 years. (Submitted Photo)

As of this fall Tim Hartman will have performed an average of 200 assembly programs per year since 1982, teaching and entertaining an estimated 3 million children with his own brand of stand-up comedy storytelling.

He has regaled youngsters in Gettysburg and Adams County with his tales.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.