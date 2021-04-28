Biglerville will participate in Bells Across Pennsylvania Day, Sunday, May 2 by mayoral proclamation.
The proclamation “calls upon all residents, businesses and churches at 7 p.m. to ring bells or make other celebratory noise for three minutes to honor their hometown heroes, rally with other Pennsylvanians on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battlefield and show resolve to restore their local businesses and civic life to their former prominence,” according to a release from Phil Wagner, mayor.
