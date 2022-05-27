The Gettysburg Joint Veterans Memorial Day Commission announced the 155th Memorial Day parade and ceremony will be held on Monday, May 30, according to a commission release.
“This is a great way to remember and honor those men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country,” the release reads.
The Memorial Day parade and ceremony in Gettysburg is one of the oldest continuing ceremonies in the country, according to the release. Ceremonies in the past have featured keynote speakers, such as past presidents of the United States and Pennsylvania governors.
The Memorial Day parade will begin at 2 p.m. at Lefever Street in Gettysburg and head northeast to East Middle Street; turn west on East Middle Street and south on Baltimore Street to the Soldiers’ National Cemetery.
The Memorial Day Ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. at the Rostrum in the Soldiers’ National Cemetery. The color guard from the USS Gettysburg (CG 64) will serve as the color guard. The Keynote Speaker will be Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, adjutant general of Pennsylvania.
Other notable dignitaries will be Capt. Megan Thomas, commanding officer of the USS Gettysburg (CG-64) and Helen Sajer, president of the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc. who will serve as the honorary grand marshal of the parade.
The Gettysburg Joint Veterans Memorial Day Commission consists of veterans’ organizations in Gettysburg: Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War – Gettysburg Camp #112; American Legion Post #202; Marine Corps League Detachment #705; and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #15.
For more information about the parade and ceremony, contact the commission at GettysburgMemorialDayGJVMDC@gmail.com.
Consider making a contribution to help offset costs of the parade and ceremony by sending a check to: Gettysburg Joint Veterans Memorial Day Commission, P.O. Box 3722, Gettysburg, PA 17325,” the release reads.
Additional information on the parade and ceremony will be posted on the commission’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GettysburgMemorialDay.
