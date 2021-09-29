The Senate Education Committee Tuesday approved a plan that provides parental control over masking decisions in school according to Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) and Sen. Judy Ward (R-30), who sponsored the bill, according to a release issued by the Senate Republican Communications Office.
Senate Bill 846 would allow parents or legal guardians of a child to opt the child out of wearing a face covering or mask that has been imposed by the state Secretary of Health or school board, according to the release. The plan must also state that a child who has been opted-out will not be subject to any harassment or discriminatory treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.