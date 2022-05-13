The Collaborating For Youth (CFY) Youth Coalition joined statewide leaders Monday to kick off Pennsylvania’s Prevention Week. Standing center stage, Adams County’s youth encouraged adults around the commonwealth to engage with them, let youth have a voice in decision-making, and follow the lead set in Adams County to make prevention available for everyone.
Youth engagement in Adams County’s prevention efforts includes analysis of Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS) data, collected in the schools every two years as a means to better understand the needs of area youth. In 2021, CFY youth recognized mental health areas such as depression and anxiety are significantly on the rise.
Youth in Adams County forged ahead with a response to help support resilience among their peers through the “#UR” Campaign. When speaking on the Capitol steps, youth board Chairperson Maia Niedererr said, “CFY Youth Coalition members developed the #UR campaign to build connections, positivity and resilience for youth coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have supported substance-free activities in our communities so that other youth can see adults having fun and engaging with them without alcohol or other drugs.”
By installing positive messages throughout neighborhoods and schools, the CFY Youth Coalition hopes to bring youth together for the purpose of community and to let their voices be heard.
“We are requesting adults to support our tomorrow by helping to train us in further prevention education and to include us in community coalition decision making,” Niedererr said. “Your support today supports our tomorrow. In Adams County. In Pennsylvania. Prevention happens here.”
Anyone interested in joining the CFY Youth Coalition and learning more about prevention should visit the website www.cfygettysburg.com.
Nate Sterner is the director of youth prevention and strategic innovation initiatives at The Center For Youth and Community Development and currently runs the CFY Youth Coalition of Adams County. He can be reached at youthdirector@cfygettysburg.com or by calling 717-338-0300 ext. 102.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.