The Biglerville Historical and Preservation Society will host an open house Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the National Apple Museum, 154 W. Hanover St., Biglerville.

There will be entertainment by Ray Owen and Christine throughout the day, food, door prizes, tours, games, and activities for children and adults, a scavenger hunt, and a gift shop for Christmas shopping.

