The Biglerville Historical and Preservation Society will host an open house Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the National Apple Museum, 154 W. Hanover St., Biglerville.
There will be entertainment by Ray Owen and Christine throughout the day, food, door prizes, tours, games, and activities for children and adults, a scavenger hunt, and a gift shop for Christmas shopping.
The featured area this year is the research library. The public is invited.
At 3 p.m. there will be the annual society meeting.
The 2022-2023 PA Apple Queen and princesses will be there.
The featured speaker this year is Phil Roth, grandson of IZ Musselman, with a multimedia presentation of the Musselman family’s historic contribution to the agricultural community.
The business meeting will conclude the day of events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.