The Adams County Arts Council has recently promoted Lisa Cadigan to the role of executive director, according to an arts council release.
Cadigan most recently held the position of director of outreach and community resources for the organization.
Cadigan has been with the arts council in various capacities since 2013. From 2013-2016, Cadigan served as a board member and continued on with the organization as a marketing and event planning volunteer, according to the release. Before joining the staff full time in November 2021, Cadigan taught Let’s Make Music camps and Music Together classes since 2017.
In her most recent capacity, Cadigan was responsible for developing and coordinating programs throughout Adams County’s six school districts and senior centers, as well as serving as the primary grant writer for the organization, according to the release.
Cadigan is the creator and instrumental driving force behind ACAC’s The People Project. Started in 2017, her goals for this project have been to get as many people throughout the community involved as creators and storytellers. The People Project 2022: My Place at the Table, coming this fall, will be a collaborative arts project and performance event designed to connect and uplift the Adams County community, according to the release.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and growing up in New Jersey, Cadigan is a James Madison University alumni and received her masters in theater from Indiana University, Bloomington. Prior to joining the ACAC staff full time, Cadigan spent almost 20 years as a freelance graphic designer, writer and marketing professional, serving largely nonprofit clients. Cadigan and her family, husband John and two children, have called the Gettysburg area home since 2007.
For more information about The People Project 2022 and all other Adams County Arts Council programs and events, visit www.adamsarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.