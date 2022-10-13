Fairfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services plans an open house beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at the station, 106 Steelman St.
The free event, which also includes the Fountaindale Volunteer Fire Department, will continue until 4 p.m.
If available, a LifeNet emergency medical helicopter will land about 3 p.m.
Numerous activities for children are planned, including fire truck rides, an opportunity to spray a pretend fire with a hose from a real fire truck, and a chance to learn about fire safety by escaping from a miniature house filled with safe artificial smoke.
A coloring contest is also planned; winners will be announced later, and receive a ride to school aboard a fire truck.
Reflective address signs, which aid firefighters in finding locations, will be for sale.
There will be information on how to become a volunteer firefighter.
Local police departments will be on hand.
Free hot dogs and sodas are to be served.
