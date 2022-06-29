The Blue Ridge Summit Free Library will hold its annual Ice Cream Social and Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, on the library grounds. The event is a fundraiser for the library.
More than 5,000 books will be offered for sale, including selections for adults, teens and children on a wide range of topics, according to a release from the library. Audio books, DVDs, and music CDs will also be sold.
Founded in 1922, the library is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. To commemorate the centennial, ceramic mugs in a variety of glaze colors and featuring a library design will be offered for sale. The mugs were created by local potter Corey Shultz of Gettysburg. Limited edition T-shirts for sale feature a special 100th anniversary logo. Sweatshirts are also for sale.
Early risers can join in the free 5K Fun Run. Registration is on site at Summit Plaza from 7:30–7:55 a.m. There are no entry fees, and the race start time is 8 a.m.
Activities for youngsters include fire truck rides from the Fountaindale Fire Company, face painting by Making Faces with artist Sarah Berkey, and bubble fun with library board member and bubble-maker, Mary Ann Stanley.
New this year is Jesse the Reptile Guy from Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary, featuring interactive experiences for kids of all ages, with snakes, lizards, turtles and crocodiles. Folks can touch a sea turtle shell, a Nile crocodile, and shells, eggs, and skins from many exotic reptiles. The fun and educational program begins at 10:30 a.m.
A variety of food is offered for sale, including hot dogs, barbecued pork, barbecued chicken, French fries, Rollin’ Pretzels food truck, drinks and baked goods.
“Of course, this is an ice cream social, and this year our ice cream is provided by Sarah’s Creamery, featuring the famous Penn State Creamery ice cream,” said Paul Pinkerton, library board president. “A portion of their sales will be donated to the library.”
Other vendors and exhibitors include Appalachian Trail Group, Blue Ridge Garden Club, Steve Burdette (artist), Franklin Co. Library System Bookmobile, Franklin Co. Visitors Bureau, Bill Hammann, scherenschnitte (paper cutting) art, Holmes Watercolors (artist), Dwight Karkan (author), Monterey Pass Battlefield Park & Museum, Bob O’Connor (author), Specialty Granules Inc., Summit Stitchers (quilt raffle), and Writer’s Brigade (authors).
Music and entertainment are scheduled throughout the day, and start off with the Wayne Band from 9–10 a.m. At noon, the Harvey Bridgers Award will be presented to a fifth- or sixth-grader for exemplary use of the library and its services. And at 12:30, singer-guitarist Rich Fehle performs.
Fundraisers include a silent auction, featuring a variety of baskets with themed contents. Winners will be announced at the close of the event.
In addition, the Summit Stitchers will sell raffle tickets for a handcrafted quilt. To commemorate the library’s 100th anniversary, the quilt theme is “A Library for All Seasons.” The quilt will be displayed during the event, and raffle proceeds will benefit the library. The winning ticket will be drawn at the library’s Yuletide Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Event sponsors are Linda L. Barkdoll; Bilder & Sons Plumbing; Blue Ridge Dental Care; Brother’s Pizza; Craig, Friedly, Potter & Moore Insurance Agency (Blue Ridge Risk Partners, LLC); Country Spirits; EdwardJones Investments; F&M Trust; Franklin Co. Visitors Bureau; Mainline Hobby Supply; Martz Plumbing, Heating & A/C; Monterey Country Club; PJ’s Roofing, Inc.; Ritchie Revival; Rocky’s Pizza; Small’s Home Improvements; Total Vac; Melissa Wetzel, CPA; and The Willard Group.
Parking is available in the plaza lot across from the library, off Monterey Lane and in other adjacent lots. For more information, email brsmtnboard@gmail.com.
Throughout 2022, the library is planning a full slate of centennial anniversary events, including a 100th Birthday Party community celebration on Sept. 24, and Yuletide At The Library on Dec. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.