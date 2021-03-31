Pennsylvania should not follow states such as New York in adopting or developing so-called “vaccine passports” that provide proof the holders received the COVID-19 vaccine or recently tested negative for COVID-19, Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) said in a release Tuesday.
“Every Pennsylvanian who wants a COVID-19 vaccine should have the opportunity to get one, and we are working hard to make sure that happens sooner rather than later. However, those who cannot receive the vaccine due to medical reasons, arbitrary vaccine deployment phases, or personal choice should not be discriminated against, especially as we work toward herd immunity,” Benninghoff said. “The idea of so-called vaccine passports is an opening to unfathomable government intrusion into people’s personal lives, particularly their private medical information. I hope the Wolf administration and my fellow lawmakers join me in opposing this ill-conceived idea.”
