Julie McKelvey, owner of 34 Miracle-Ear stores across Pennsylvania and Miracle-Ear Foundation board member, completed her sixth of the Seven Summits by scaling Mount Everest which is located in southern Asia on the border between Nepal and Tibet, according to a foundation release.
The Seven Summits are the highest peak on each continent and only a very small number of people are able to complete all seven, according to the release.
The 54-year-old Harrisburg native and chief executive officer of two Miracle-Ear franchises with 34 offices across Pennsylvania, has combined her passion for both climbing and helping others by creating Summit for Sound, which together with the Miracle-Ear Foundation, raises funds to give the gift of hearing aids to adults and children who otherwise cannot afford them. To date, she has raised over $225,000, which has helped thousands of people in Pennsylvania receive free hearing aids and a lifetime of follow-up services at no cost.
Summiting Mount Everest makes her part of an elite group of only 4,000 mountaineers (741 women) who have successfully summited the 29,032-foot mountain. This season has been the deadliest yet with 17 mountaineers missing or dead.
McKelvey started the expedition on March 30, and summited on May 23. After suffering a serious lung infection and being hospitalized halfway through the expedition, she was able to recover and finish the climb thanks to an incredible expedition team and her will to complete the climb.
“This has been the most incredible, scariest and beautiful experience of my entire life and the support I have received has been overwhelming,” said McKelvey. “I fell in love with climbing five years ago and to be able summit Mount Everest and the other amazing summits around the world while helping people receive the gift of sound through the Miracle-Ear Foundation has been a dream come true.”
Over the last five years, McKelvey has completed six out of the seven summits including Mount Everest in Nepal, Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, Mount Elberus in Russia, Aconcagua in Argentina, Vinson in Antarctica, Denali in Alaska and will soon complete her final of the Seven Summits with Mount Kosciusku in Australia.
Once completing her final of the Seven Summits, she will be one of only 500 people and less than 100 women across the world to complete all seven.
“Julie is an incredible inspiration with her determination and passion to scale these challenging summits as well as raising funds to provide the gift of sound to those in need,” said Jenni Hargraves, vice president of the Miracle-Ear Foundation. “She has followed her dreams and passion along with her philanthropic commitment to change thousands of lives and serves as a shining example for both our board and our entire organization.”
The Miracle-Ear Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Miracle-Ear and helps those who are in need of hearing aids but cannot afford them. The program benefits underserved Americans with a limited income and no other resources for hearing aids, such as insurance, Medicaid, VA, or other state or federal programs.
Since 1990, the Miracle-Ear Foundation has delivered the Gift of Sound through more than 34,000 hearing aids and to more than 18,000 children and adults across the country. There are approximately 1,500 Miracle-Ear stores throughout the country.
For more information, or to learn about how you can apply for the Gift of Sound, visit the Miracle-Ear Foundation website. To follow Julie’s quest to Climb the Seven Summits and learn how you can lend support, visit her Facebook page.
About the Miracle-Ear Foundation
Since its founding in 1990, Miracle-Ear Foundation has donated more than 34,000 hearing aids to more than 18,000 children and adults nationwide, who could otherwise not afford them. Through the generous support of Miracle-Ear franchise owners and donors, the foundation delivers life-changing services, bringing the Gift of Sound to an increasing number of people in need each year. For more information, visit www.miracle-earfoundation.org.
Miracle-Ear offers free hearing tests at its more than 1,500 franchised locations across the U.S. To find a store near you or to take a simple test to determine if you could benefit from a free hearing check-up, please visit miracle-ear.com.
