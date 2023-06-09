ear

Julie McKelvey, owner of 34 Miracle-Ear stores across Pennsylvania and Miracle-Ear Foundation board member, recently scaled Mount Everest. (Submitted Photo)

Julie McKelvey, owner of 34 Miracle-Ear stores across Pennsylvania and Miracle-Ear Foundation board member, completed her sixth of the Seven Summits by scaling Mount Everest which is located in southern Asia on the border between Nepal and Tibet, according to a foundation release.

The Seven Summits are the highest peak on each continent and only a very small number of people are able to complete all seven, according to the release.

