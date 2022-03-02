The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of Feb. 23.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Wilson Cintron Rosario, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with a firearms violation, operation of a vehicle with suspended or revoked license, and violating the speed limit. The case was waived to county court.
Candice Canipe, 28, of Biglerville, was charged with retail theft Feb. 6, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Glenn Fisher, 52, of Biglerville, was charged with retail theft Feb. 6, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Janet Hogelin, 59, of Ashley Falls, Md., was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, driving at a slow speed, failing to drive on the right side of the roadway, and failing to maintain the lane Oct. 1, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Kemar Samuels, 24, of Frederick, Md., was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and a windshield obstruction violation Sept. 5, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Shawn Poole, 20, of Hanover, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, an exhaust system noise control violation, and a registration plate display violation Sept. 18, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Brandon Grass, 31, of Newville, was charged with a brake light violation and three counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Sept. 11, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Katherine Haber, 25, of Springfield, Ct., was charged with failure to use low beams of light when approaching an oncoming vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Oct. 1, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Angellis Ramos-DeLeon, 41, of Gettysburg, was charged with retail theft Feb. 10, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Nicole Tacelosky, 48, of Gettysburg, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and reckless driving Jan. 11, 2022 in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Linda Joswick, 68, of Gettysburg, was charged with disregarding a traffic lane and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol Jan. 1, 2022, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Megan Haslup, 28, of Gettysburg, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, a windshield obstruction violation, and an expired vehicle registration Sept. 2, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Maxwell Morales, 20, of Madison, N.J., was charged with possession of a small amount of marihuana for personal use and three counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Dec. 02,2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Holly Fissel, 57, of Gettysburg, was charged with failure to drive within a single lane and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Oct. 29, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Bijay Khadka 27, of Harrisburg, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, careless driving, violating the speed limit, and 2 counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol Sept. 12, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Taylor Lyon, 26, of Gettysburg, was charged with intentionally possessing a controlled substance which was not obtained directly from a valid prescription order, false identification to a law enforcement officer, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, and driving with an expired motor home registration Jan. 29, 2022, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
Ryan Salisbury, 23, of New Oxford, was charged with aggravated assault Dec. 19, 2021 in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Jordan Cook, 21, of Hanover, was charged with obstructing the administration of law or other governmental function, driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, a windshield obstruction violation, and two lane violations Feb., 10, 2022, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Kevin Thompson, 32, of Latta, S.C., was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, an improper sunscreening violation, and possession of a small amount of marihuana for personal use Feb, 5, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Grant Hardesty, 27, of Highspire, was charged with possession of a small amount of marihuana for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, violating the speed limit, and three counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Nov. 5, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Patrick Zier, 35, of Emmitsburg, Md., was charged with violating the speed limit and 2 counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Nov. 9, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waved to county court,
Tyer Rexroth, 22, of Gettysburg, was charged with an exhaust system noise control violation, a turn signal violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Oct. 31, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Dylan Vautour, 28, of Lunenburg, Md., was charged with use or possession of drug paraphernalia and violating the speed limit Dec. 3, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was held for county court.
Karli Forbes, 24, of Hanover, was charged with leaving a crash scene without providing information and driving with a suspended or revoked license Nov. 5, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Jacob Luntz, 24, of Gettysburg, was charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession of a controlled substance, intentional possession of a controlled substance which was not obtained directly from a valid prescription, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana with the intent to distribute but not sell it Feb., 19, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jacqueline Talavera, 25, of Manassas, VA, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, violating the speed limit, reckless driving, and 3 counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Oct. 2, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Kevin Butler, 38, of Gettysburg, was charged with failing to dim high beams for oncoming traffic and driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance August 27, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Maneca Luke II, 37, of York, was charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, intentional possession of a controlled substance which was not obtained directly from a valid prescription, possession of a firearm and flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment Feb. 19, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was held for county court.
Marquise Camel, 33, of Gettysburg, was charged with intentional distribution or sale of a noncontrolled substance represented as controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility July 28, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was held for county court.
