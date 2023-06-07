Gettysburg Borough Police are seeking information about a man accused of violating house arrest to commit felony burglary and other offenses.
An arrest warrant was issued for Trenton Howard, 21, of Hanover, according to a post on the Gettysburg Police Department Facebook page.
Charges against Howard include two felony counts each of burglary and criminal trespass; two misdemeanor counts of theft; and one misdemeanor count each of terroristic threats and harassment, according to a magisterial docket.
On May 22, borough Patrolmen First Class Shannon Hilliard and Kevin McDonald were dispatched to a restaurant where a manager said an employee had received threats, according to Detective Christopher Evans’ affidavit of probable cause.
The manager said the employee received calls, texts, and voicemail messages threatening to show up at the business and “naming company vehicles to target,” according to the affidavit.
The employee played a voicemail message he claimed was from Howard, which allegedly contained an admission to three burglaries of the employee’s residence and threats of bodily harm, according to the affidavit.
Another voicemail message allegedly contained a threat to shoot the employee in the eyeball, according to the affidavit.
The employee also showed an Instagram photo, which McDonald said he recognized as Howard from “several police interactions” with him in the past, according to the affidavit.
In an interview with Evans, the employee claimed cash, shoes, and clothing valued at approximately $1,790 were taken from his residence on Chambersburg Street in two incidents in April, according to the affidavit. The employee also identified Howard as the person in a photo from a law-enforcement database, according to the affidavit.
Adams County probation officials said Howard was on monitored house arrest in April at his residence on Broadway Street in Hanover, according to the affidavit.
A log allegedly showed Howard left his residence April 17 from 6:14 p.m. to 7:53 p.m. and April 24 from 5:54 p.m. to 7:41 p.m., with the latter marked as an “unauthorized leave,” according to the affidavit.
The times allegedly “align” with those of burglaries the employee claimed occurred while he was at work, and a Google Maps search allegedly showed “this is enough time for Howard to leave his residence, commit the burglaries, and then return home,” according to the affidavit.
Anyone with information about the case can contact Evans at 717-334-1168 or Adams County emergency dispatchers at 717-334-8101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.