The Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis will finish its monthly speaker’s series on Monday, July 25, with a program by Shawn Eckenrode, director of the Adams County Technical Institute. ACTI is geared toward high school juniors and seniors and draws students from Bermudian Springs, Fairfield, Gettysburg, Littlestown and Conewago Valley school districts.
Eckenrode will discuss the school’s current offerings as well as plans for the future of technical education in Adams County.
Eckenrode has been a career and technical educator for more than 20 years. He was the tech prep director at the Dauphin County Technical School where he taught electronics but spent most of his career at Franklin County Career and Technology Center where he developed an engineering technology program. Four years ago, Eckenrode stepped out of the classroom to develop programs and take on the leadership role for ACTI
He also spent three years as a supervisor and administrator in the U.S. Navy Nuclear Power Training Program. Eckenrode earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Penn State University in workforce education and development.
The Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis Club, a part of Kiwanis International, is a service organization dedicated to building strong communities one child at a time and has been serving Adams County since 1954.
The July 25 meeting will take place at Destination Gettysburg, 1560 Fairfield Road, at 6 p.m. Local residents interested in attending the meeting or finding out more about the club and its service to the community can contact Myra Reichart at mrreichart@comcast.net or 717-398-2684.
