Adams County
Fly Tying Night sponsored by Adams County Trout Unlimited (ACTU) is 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Adams County Conservation District Office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. The event is free and open to the public. Learn the basics of fly tying or tie with club members. Bring your own tools/materials or use those of members. If interested, contact Frank Kozak, ACTU president, at fmkozak@gmail.com.
Bendersville
Girlfriends will meet at the Elkhorn Restaurant on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m. Bring ideas for planning the 2023 calendar.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Fire Department will host Basket Bingo on Nov. 13. Doors open at 11 a.m.; a light lunch is served and bingo starts at 1 p.m. A $25 packet includes lunch/refreshments. Meal is broasted chicken, homemade macaroni-and-cheese, green beans, coleslaw and soup. Call Linda at 717-677-6408 for more information.
————
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department will hold a meat raffle on Nov. 18. Doors open at 4 p.m. A free meal is served at 6 p.m.; raffle starts at 7 p.m. The meal will be spaghetti with meat balls, garlic bread, salad and dessert. Call 717- 677-0870 for more details.
Conewago Twp.
SAVES, 5865 Hanover Road, Hanover, is hosting Basket Bingo on Friday, Nov. 18. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Hot meal at 5:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. $20 per ticket (includes meal). Baskets are retired Longaberger baskets filled by local businesses and individuals; special raffles, TV and other electronic prizes. Reserve your tickets by calling 717-353-3682, or tickets available at the door.
Gardners
Helping Hearts Missions at Uriah UMC, 925 Goodyear Road, will be hold a Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring homemade crafters, a bake sale, and a Secret Santa Shop. Crafts include sewn items including dog bandanas, bowl cozy, hot pads, table runners, plus artists, coffee roasters, goat milk soap, floral arrangements, and more. The Santa Shop will allow the children to shop for gifts for family members at affordable prices and have them wrapped. The bake sale will feature pies and rolls. For more information, email helpingheartsmissions@gmail.com or call the church at 717-486-7543.
————
Idaville Church, 3590 Carlisle Road, Gardners, is hosting Fall Rally Day, Sunday, Nov. 20, at 10:15 a.m. with special guest Sid Bream, a retired Major League Baseball player. Lunch will be provided following the service.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg VFW Friday special is four pieces of fried chicken, scalloped potatoes or mashed sweet potatoes, cole slaw, roll, and dessert. Menu is also available. For to go orders call 717-334-4614.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1955 will meet for lunch at Perkin’s, York Road, on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 12 noon.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1958 will meet on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s, York Road. All classmates, spouses and guests are welcome.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1963 social at Hoss’s on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 11:30 a.m. Spouses and/or guests are welcome.
————
Gift Fair and Holiday Bazaar at Saint Francis Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road, Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Local vendors, crafters and artisans, collectibles, holiday gifts, bake sale, door prizes, raffles and more. Call 717-309-2482 or visit www.sfxpccw.org for details. Breakfast and lunch available. Fully accessible. Free parking.
————
Trinity UCC will host a Fall Festival Nov. 11, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a silent auction, art, crafts and knits, white elephant table, and bake sale. Soups and sandwiches, eat in or take out, available for purchase both days. Roast beef dinner Friday, 4-7 p.m. For information, call 717-334-7266.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Greist Memorial Park, 110 Town Hill Road, York Springs, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to walk. Afterwards, the group will lunch at Rocco’s Pizza Restaurant, 301 Main St. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Hamiltonban Twp.
The Hamiltonban Community Park at 4020 Bullfrog Road will be closed Nov. 7-11 for construction activities.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg will host a Roast Beef and Fried Oyster Dinner, carry-out only, Saturday, Nov. 19, 3-6 p.m. Dinner consists of roast beef and fried oysters or fried shrimp or fried fish patty, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn and dessert. Cost is $25, credit cards accepted. Orders will be accepted on site that day only, no pre-orders.
Hunterstown
The Hunterstown Ruritan Club is having an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 12, 7-10:30 a.m. at the Great Conewago Presbyterian Church, 174 Red Bridge Road, Gettysburg. Adult meals are $8; children 5-12, $4; and under 5 years and veterans eat free. Serving eggs, pancakes, blueberry pancakes, sausage, baked French toast, sausage gravy, biscuits, orange juice, coffee and milk.
McKnightstown
St. Johns UCC will hold a bake and craft sale Saturday, Nov. 19, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Breakfast and lunch sandwiches will be available for purchase.
New Oxford
The New Oxford Lions Club Orange Car will be in the square from Friday, Nov. 25 to Saturday, Dec. 17. The hours are Sundays 12-4 p.m., and Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The club will be sell fresh Florida fruit, gift baskets, and Amish brooms. Payment by cash or check only.
Elsewhere
The Joy of Christmas Bazaar, sponsored by St. David’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1032 Musselman Road on Route 94, five miles south of Hanover, near the Maryland line, will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
