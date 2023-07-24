facny

Cormorant’s Fancy will perform a free outdoor concert Sunday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. at the outdoor performance pavilion in Schmucker Grove on the United Lutheran Seminary campus. (Submitted Photo)

Featuring the song and dance traditions of the Ireland and the Celtic Nations, Cormorant’s Fancy will perform a free outdoor concert Sunday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. at the outdoor performance pavilion in Schmucker Grove, just north of Springs Avenue on the United Lutheran Seminary campus, according to a Music Gettysburg release.

Ni Riann School of Irish Dance, under the direction of Holly Lanteigne-Marrow, will perform with the band to bring to life an exciting Celtic experience. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, even a picnic dinner.

