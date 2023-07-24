Featuring the song and dance traditions of the Ireland and the Celtic Nations, Cormorant’s Fancy will perform a free outdoor concert Sunday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. at the outdoor performance pavilion in Schmucker Grove, just north of Springs Avenue on the United Lutheran Seminary campus, according to a Music Gettysburg release.
Ni Riann School of Irish Dance, under the direction of Holly Lanteigne-Marrow, will perform with the band to bring to life an exciting Celtic experience. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, even a picnic dinner.
The concert is free and open to the public. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move next door to the United Lutheran Seminary Chapel.
Cormorant’s Fancy offers traditional and contemporary music of Ireland, along with Scotland, Wales, Cornwall, and North America. Driving reels, sprightly jigs, haunting airs, ballads, spirited songs and good-humored sing-alongs feature fancy-full harmonies and soaring instrumentals that blend vocals, concertina, fiddle, penny whistle, guitar, keyboards and bodhrán, according to the release.
The group features Beth Folkemer, Steve Folkemer and their daughter Margaret Folkemer-Leonard, as well as Ricky Czar and Ryan Kozak. Ni Riain School of Irish Dance’s Performing Company includes the Folkemer’s granddaughter, Allyson Folkemer. Her father Joel will complete the roster as guest vocalist.
Music Gettysburg is a concert series featuring international, national, regional and local musical artists for the greater south central Pennsylvania region. The United Lutheran Seminary Chapel is at 147 Seminary Ridge in Gettysburg. For more information about this and other concerts in the Music Gettysburg schedule, call 717-339-1334, visit www.musicgettysburg.org, or email to info@musicgettysburg.org.
(0) comments
