WellSpan Health was recently recognized by Becker’s Healthcare as a top destination for employment on its 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare 2022 list, according to a WellSpan release.
The factors earning WellSpan a spot on the list include workforce diversity, employee benefits, and opportunities for professional growth.
“As we continue to prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in our workforce development, it’s an honor to see these efforts recognized by an organization that has a deep understanding of what matters in American healthcare,” said Bob Batory, senior vice president of WellSpan Health and chief human resources officer. “The development of our Total Rewards program, including compensation and an extensive benefits package, has strategically helped us attract highly engaged team members to join our health system.”
Becker’s cited WellSpan’s employee assistance programs, immediate access to online urgent care, and wellness programs for its team members. They also recognized that in 2021, WellSpan named its first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, Kimberly Brister, to lead its efforts in building a more diverse workforce.
To continue to grow its workforce, WellSpan will be holding a series of in-person hiring events during May. Potential employees are invited to chat with recruiters about open positions in nursing, surgical technology, behavioral health, home health, food services, housekeeping, imaging, laboratory, pharmacy, and respiratory services and learn more about WellSpan’s comprehensive Total Rewards benefits program. To learn more about upcoming events, visit www.JoinWellSpan.org.
The Becker’s Healthcare list is the latest recognition of the work environment at WellSpan, which has more than 20,000 team members across South Central Pennsylvania. Other recent honors include being named to Forbes’ list of the top 100 best employers in Pennsylvania, Pathway to Excellence designations for being one of the best places for nurses to work, and the Training Apex Award from Training Magazine for being the top health system in the country for the quality of its educational and development programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.