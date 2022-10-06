apple queen

Eight teenagers will compete for the title of Pennsylvania Apple Queen on Sunday, Oct. 10, during the Apple Harvest Festival at the South Mountain Fairgrounds. Contestants, from left, are, front row, Molly Heaton, Tania Catonga, Sami Waybright, and Amanda Kane; back row, Aubrey McClosky, Makayla Keller, Rebecca Swope and Clarissa Prosser. (Submitted Photo)

During the National Apple Harvest Festival on Sunday, Oct. 9, eight contestants will compete for the title of the 2022 Pennsylvania Apple Queen, according to a release issued by Sandy Kime, Pennsylvania Apple Queen coordinator.

The contest will be held in the Apple Auditorium at 11:30 a.m., with the coronation ceremony at 2:30 p.m.

