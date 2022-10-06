During the National Apple Harvest Festival on Sunday, Oct. 9, eight contestants will compete for the title of the 2022 Pennsylvania Apple Queen, according to a release issued by Sandy Kime, Pennsylvania Apple Queen coordinator.
The contest will be held in the Apple Auditorium at 11:30 a.m., with the coronation ceremony at 2:30 p.m.
The contestants are: Clarissa Prosser, a 16-year-old junior at Bermudian Springs High School; Tania Catonga, 16 years old, a junior at Biglerville High School; Rebecca Swope, a 16-year-old junior at New Oxford High School; Amanda Kane, 16 years old, a junior at Biglerville High School; Molly Heaton, a 16-year-old junior at Gettysburg Area High School; Makayla Keller, 16 years old, a junior at Gettysburg Area High School; Sami Waybright, a 16-year-old junior at Biglerville High School; and Aubrey McClosky, 16 years old, a junior at Biglerville High School.
The flower girl for the coronation ceremony is Emmalyn Steinberger, the daughter of Megan and Brian Steinberger. The crown bearer is Axton Smyers, the son of Meagan and Chad Smyers.
The contest and coronation festivities will be presided over by the 2021 Pennsylvania Apple Queen, Rheina Adrianto, who is a senior at Gettysburg Area High School, according to the release.
The 2022 Pennsylvania Apple Queen will promote the apple industry visiting fairs, festivals, schools, the Pennsylvania Farm Show and many other promotions throughout her year-long reign.
This will mark the 68th Pennsylvania Apple Queen crowned, according to the release.
