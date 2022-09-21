The Blue and Gray Hospital Association and the Gettysburg Foundation are partnering to co-sponsor and present the inaugural Civil War Medicine Symposium in the Kinsley Leadership Center at the historic George Spangler Farm and Field Hospital, 488 Blacksmith Shop Road, Gettysburg, on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to a foundation release.

The symposium will begin with registration, followed by an 8:15 a.m. introduction, then topics presented from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

