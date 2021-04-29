The Biglerville Garden Club will hold a plant sale from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 8, at the National Apple Museum Silik Memorial Picnic Pavilion, 154 West Hanover Street in Biglerville. The club is highlighting native perennials this year, which provide habitat, food and nurseries for pollinators. Twenty native plants will be donated to interested individuals. We only ask that you let us know how it is thriving (or not). Annuals, small shrubs and more will also be available. Please wear a mask. For more information, contact Sue at 267-322-1521.
