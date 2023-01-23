tree

Artist Juls Buhrer created a tree mural at the college CUB, where the public is invited to write their dreams on a cherry blossom and hang it on the tree. Upcoming events are scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23, 10 a.m. to noon and Monday, Jan. 30, 4-5 p.m. (Submitted Photo)

Following a service and performances honoring Martin Luther King Jr. at Christ Chapel Gettysburg College last Monday, the celebration continued at the College Union Building (CUB) with the first of three public, community events to “Live the Dream” for a just future. Gettysburg College’s Center for Public Service, the Eisenhower Institute, and the Adams County Arts Council have partnered to produce the events.

Two more events are planned in January, leading into Black History Month and inviting community members of all ages and backgrounds to “Dream Together” and “Dream the Future,” according to at arts council release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.