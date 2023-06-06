U.S. Army Garrison Fort Detrick officials will conduct a full-scale exercise on June 7, according to a U.S. Army release.

This exercise will evaluate core capabilities pertaining to emergency response and recovery. Employees and visitors on post may notice an increased first responder presence at various locations across the installation. This is all part of the exercise.

