U.S. Army Garrison Fort Detrick officials will conduct a full-scale exercise on June 7, according to a U.S. Army release.
This exercise will evaluate core capabilities pertaining to emergency response and recovery. Employees and visitors on post may notice an increased first responder presence at various locations across the installation. This is all part of the exercise.
“Ideally the exercise is designed to stress and evaluate the installation’s planning and response procedures and capabilities with actual response conditions,” said Jeff Arjes, chief of plans and operations within the Directorate of Operations.
These exercises allow the installation to identify gaps and work out any identified issues before an actual emergency occurs.
A full-scale exercise is a requirement by the U.S. Army Installation Management Command to test the installation’s emergency procedures, according to the release.
In the past, full-scale exercise scenarios have included highway accidents releasing chemicals, tornadoes and active shooter. Specifics regarding this exercise were not released.
