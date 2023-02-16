The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg (RCDH) announced that its Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization was approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

With this approval, the RCDH has emerged from bankruptcy, nearly three years from when this process started, according to a release Diocese of Harrisburg Public Relations department.

