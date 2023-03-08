The Central Pennsylvania Animal Alliance (CPAA) is hosting its second annual Denim, Diamonds and Dogs Gala on Friday, April 28, at Farm 1840 in Mechanicsburg to benefit dogs in need, according to a CPAA release.
The event features food by Greystone Public House, DJ and photo booth by South Mountain Entertainment, libations by Cheers to You and a silent auction.
Guests will also have the chance to meet dogs in CPAA’s Hounds of Prison Education (HOPE) training program. Proceeds from the event support the HOPE program, which rehabilitates rescued dogs by pairing them with inmates at SCI Camp Hill for training, as well as the medical care and supplies needed for dogs CPAA has in foster care.
Guests are invited to wear denim, diamonds or rhinestones to the event, and cowboy boots are optional.
Tickets cost $80 per person or $150 for two. The gala runs 6-9 p.m. Farm 1840 is located at 101 State Road, Mechanicsburg.
CPAA is also seeking sponsors for the event, along with donations for the silent auction. For more information, contact Zella Anderson at zscooter@verizon.net or 717-574-5844.
CPAA is an all volunteer, nonprofit organization working to save the lives of rescued dogs through training, rehabilitation, and public outreach and education. To learn more about CPAA, visit www.HOPEDogs.org or Facebook at Central PA Animal Alliance or HOPE Dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.