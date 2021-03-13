The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the cancellation of upcoming youth camps due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a PSP release. The camps typically take place throughout Pennsylvania in the spring and summer months.
“Camp Cadet, Commissioner’s Honor Camp, and Sunny Day Camp are sources of community partnership and pride throughout PSP, especially among the personnel whose hard work and dedication make them possible,” said Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “We made the difficult decision to cancel camps in the interest of the health and safety of all participants, but we remain hopeful the programs will resume in 2022.”
