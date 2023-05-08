The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat’s office as of May 5.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Michael Robertson, 41, of no fixed address, was charged with one count each illegally operating a motor vehicle not equipped with an ignition interlock system, driving with a suspended license, and exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 mph of March 29, in Freedom Township. The case was waived to county court.
Mark Keeney, 53, of Fairfield, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to drive within a single lane Jan. 22, in Liberty Township. The case was waived to county court.
