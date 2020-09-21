Following the transition of Utz from a privately held to a publicly traded company in August, the Rice and Lissette families, part of the third and fourth generations of the Utz family legacy, announced their intent to make a significant philanthropic contribution of part of the family’s interest in Utz to The Rice Family Foundation, with a commitment to making additional donations in the future as well, according to a release.
The initial family contribution, worth approximately $10 million, significantly increases the level of annual giving The Rice Family Foundation will be able to provide to local organizations, with the ongoing goal of supporting the education, health and general well-being of residents of Hanover and the broader central Pennsylvania community, the release reads.
