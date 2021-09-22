The Lifelong Learning Academy will hold its first in-person meeting in 18 months on Friday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. in Valentine Hall at the Lutheran Theological Seminary. Janet M. Powers, professor emerita at Gettysburg College, will speak on “Myanmar: Why Ethnic Groups Matter.”
She will focus on some of the key ethnic groups that comprise Myanmar and the government’s continuing failure to integrate them into a coherent state.
