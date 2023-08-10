Penn State Extension will offer a group-based strength training program for adults ages 40 and above.
Lifelong Improvements Through Fitness Together is aimed at improving functional fitness, or the ability to perform daily activities with ease, according to a release from Penn State Extension Service.
Two sections of the 12-week course are being offered. The first section is 8:30-9:45 a.m.; the second section is 10:15-11:30 a.m. Both will be held every Tuesday and Thursday, beginning Sept. 7,at the Adams County Agricultural and Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, according to the release.
Both sessions will cover the same course material.
“Through moderated training exercises and basic nutrition information, participants will work toward achieving their personal goals in a group setting. The program is designed to improve strength, posture and flexibility, as well as emphasize the benefits of a healthy diet,” the release reads.
According to organizers, improved strength and bone density may reduce participants’ risk of osteoporosis and related fractures. In addition, the program may lower the risk of diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, depression and obesity.
“Instructors note that this engaging, group-driven program serves to foster a sense of community, which has been linked to improved self-confidence, mood and vitality,” the release reads.
Participants can register through Aug. 31. The registration fee of $90 covers the cost of the eight-week program.
About Penn State Extension
Penn State Extension serves individuals, businesses and communities, helping them address problems and realize opportunities through educational programs, products and services. In support of Penn State’s land-grant mission, extension programs make a difference locally through face-to-face education as well as widely through online programs. With support from federal, state and county governments, Extension has a tradition of bringing unbiased, research-based information to the citizens of Pennsylvania for more than 100 years.
Penn State Extension offers a variety of online noncredit courses for the public. Consumers can access educational articles, videos, online courses and publications at their convenience and can register for regional in-person workshops and online webinars on a wide range of topics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.