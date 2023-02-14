Sen. Doug Mastriano

Mastriano

HARRISBURG – Sen. Doug Mastriano, PA-33, officially introduced legislation, SB 288, to expand Pennsylvania’s successful Agriculture Conservation Easement Purchase Program, according to a Senate Republican Communications Office release.

“In recent years, more and more prime farmland has been lost to development. According to Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, acres of farmland in Pennsylvania fell by 6% (7.3 million acres) between 2012 and 2017. The number of farms dropped by 10% (53,157) over that same period,” the release reads.

