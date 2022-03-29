The Faith Community church, located on the campus of Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community, is once again open for Sunday worship services in Nicarry Meetinghouse beginning Sunday, April 3, according to a release from the community.
Due to pandemic restrictions, the meetinghouse has been reclassified to operate separately from the Health Care Center.
“We are very pleased and excited to get back into Nicarry Meetinghouse and to resume worship and other church functions in that beautiful facility,” said Pastor Linda Titzell.
Everyone is welcome to attend the worship service which is held each Sunday morning beginning at 10 a.m.
“I thank God for the opportunity to re-open our doors and to welcome everyone in the area who wishes to attend,” said Pastor Titzell. “Nicarry Meetinghouse can accommodate up to 200 people. Our congregation is about 75 people, so there is room for all.”
Nicarry Meetinghouse is located at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike.
Founded as the Church of the Brethren Home in 1908 at Huntsdale, near Carlisle, it moved to the “Cross Keys” intersection just outside of New Oxford in 1952 and is located on 334 acres.
With an on-campus resident population of over 1,000 and over 500 team members, Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community is the eighth largest single-campus, not-for-profit senior living organization in the United States – the largest in Pennsylvania. It also is one of the area’s largest employers.
