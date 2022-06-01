A Traditional Hymn Sing is planned for Sunday, June 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Rock Chapel Methodist Church, 4730 Oxford Road, York Springs.
The public is invited to attend the old fashion traditional hymn sing and help kick off the Annual Bluegrass Gospel Concert Series sponsored by the Churches of Upper Adams County.
The hymn sing will be led by a local family of nine. A free-will offering will be taken and will go toward the church maintenance and restoration.
Anyone who likes to sing the old-time favorites is invited to attend.
About Historic Rock Chapel Methodist Church
Located one mile north of Heidlersburg, the cornerstone of Rock Chapel, the first Methodist Episcopal Church in Adams County, was laid in 1773, but the chapel was not completed until 1776 due to lack of funds. The structure was used as a sheep fold in the interim.
During the Civil War, when Gen. Ewell’s Confederate troops camped at Heidlersburg (formerly Starrytown), blankets from the Heike’s Woolen Mill were hidden in the attic of the chapel in order to protect them from confiscation by the Confederates.
From 1815 until 1849, the congregations were large. Revivals were frequent and extensive. Membership embraced many of the finest families in the area. The circuit of which Rock Chapel was a part of extended from Waynesboro to York, about 40 congregations in number. Rock Chapel had more members, with the exception of Gettysburg, than any other class on the circuit.
The chapel was rebuilt in 1849 by Jacob A. Myers at a cost of $800. A still-existing graveyard was established during this time and is known as “God’s Acre.” By the turn of the century and as years passed and populations shifted, the congregation dwindled. The membership was three in 1967 and the church was officially closed in 1982. It is currently under the care of York Springs United Methodist Church. Annual events are held, such as a hymn sing in June, a Heritage Service on the second Sunday in September, and Christmas Eve Candlelight services. The church is available for tours and weddings.
Rock Chapel is the oldest United Methodist Church West of the Susquehanna and is recognized by the state of Pennsylvania as a historical site. In 2021, the church went through some major interior renovations, but remains much like it was back in the day.
Committee Members are Pastor Trish Guise; Cindy Sowers, chair; Vern Cook, treasurer; Jerry McCauslin and Alan Yeignst.
