Join the Gettysburg Foundation at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center Saturday, July 15, at 5 p.m. for an “after-hours” program on the Gettysburg Cyclorama.
Area residents and visitors to Gettysburg are invited to experience “An Evening with the Painting“ for an exclusive, close-up look at the historic painting, with a presentation combining history, art and preservation, according to a Gettysburg Foundation release. Licensed Battlefield Guide, author and historian Chris Brenneman will present the behind-the-scenes program.
Painted in the 1880s by French artist Paul Philippoteaux and a team of artists, the Gettysburg Cyclorama is an immense piece, measuring 42 feet high and 377 feet long, making the Cyclorama one of the largest, free-standing paintings in North America. The painting is a rendition of the famous “Pickett’s Charge” on the third day of the Battle of Gettysburg. Suspended in-the-round from the ceiling, this massive work of art creates a spectacular 360-degree, 3-D illusion when viewed from the platform.
“An Evening with the Painting“ explores the history of the genre of cycloramas and the history of the Gettysburg Cyclorama. The presentation covers the fascinating creation of this historic piece of art, the rich symbolism found in the painting and an interesting discussion on the extensive conservation effort. Guests can enjoy additional time on the viewing platform to observe in full light the remarkable close-up details and distant battle scenes depicted in the painting. Program ticket holders have the opportunity to journey under the diorama and see what makes the three-dimensional illusion come alive. Time is provided for questions.
Limited to 40 attendees, the special presentation offers guests approximately two hours of programming. The program begins in the Ford Motor Company Fund Education Center and continues on the Cyclorama platform. “An Evening with the Painting” is also offered on the following dates in 2023:
· Saturday, Aug. 5, 5-7 p.m.
· Friday, Nov. 17, 5-7 p.m.
· Saturday, Sept. 23, 5-7 p.m.
· Saturday, Dec. 9, 4-6 p.m.
· Saturday, Oct. 21, 5-7 p.m.
To purchase tickets for “An Evening with the Painting,” call 717-334-2436 or visit GettysburgFoundation.org. Tickets can also be purchased in advance at the Ticket Counter in the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center, 1195 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.