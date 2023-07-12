Join the Gettysburg Foundation at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center Saturday, July 15, at 5 p.m. for an “after-hours” program on the Gettysburg Cyclorama.

Area residents and visitors to Gettysburg are invited to experience “An Evening with the Painting“ for an exclusive, close-up look at the historic painting, with a presentation combining history, art and preservation, according to a Gettysburg Foundation release. Licensed Battlefield Guide, author and historian Chris Brenneman will present the behind-the-scenes program.

