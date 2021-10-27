The Nov. 12 deadline for 2022 Serving the Arts Regionally (STAR) grant applications is quickly approaching, according to a release from the Adams County Arts Council (ACAC).
Applications are available on the ACAC website, www.adamsarts.org. Schools, nonprofit organizations, and artists are eligible to apply for grants to fund projects that take place in Adams County, benefit an arts organization or artist based in Adams County, or benefit the public with an arts activity or event, according to the release.
