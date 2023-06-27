Songs and Stories of a Civil War Hospital will present a one-hour program telling the story of the Civil War hospital at historic Christ Lutheran Church on Saturday July 1, at 8 p.m.
The event is open to the public. Admission is free, but contributions are welcome, according to a release from the organizers.
Songs and Stories of a Civil War Hospital brings to life the true stories of wounded soldiers, both Union and Confederate, and the doctors and nurses who worked valiantly to save lives during the Battle of Gettysburg and the following weeks.
The experiences of the wounded and their caregivers are presented through readings from soldiers’ journals and the diary of a citizen-nurse who served in this church hospital, through live Civil War era music, especially the Civil War songs of Stephen Foster, and through the poetry of Walt Whitman, who served as a Civil War nurse for three years. Songs and Stories also includes passages from President Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address.
More than 16,000 people have attended Songs and Stories over the past 15 years, endorsing this program with comments such as “…one of the best experiences on our trip…. You have managed to educate, provoke thought, and play on our emotions, all the while entertaining us.” The program includes a variety of vocal and instrumental music from the Civil War era, as well as sing-alongs in which the audience is invited to participate.
Songs and Stories presents a brief history of Christ Lutheran Church, the oldest building in Gettysburg in continuous use for worship. Immediately on the first day of the battle, this church was converted into a hospital, and continued to care for the wounded and dying for five weeks.
Songs and Stories recounts the slaying of Chaplain Horatio Howell on the church’s front steps on the first day of the Battle, and it recounts how a local black woman escaped her captors and hid in the church to avoid life as a slave.
