An Orrtanna man was charged with 19 hunting, wildlife, firearms, and trespassing charges.
Four felony counts were among the charges filed Wednesday against James Ford, 64, according to a magisterial docket.
Investigation began Dec. 3 after state game wardens allegedly “discovered three deer carcasses along Newman Road in Michaux State Forest, about a mile south of U.S. Rt. 30 in Franklin Township,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by game warden Sgt. Darren David.
The carcasses, all of which had been butchered, allegedly included one bearing an antlerless deer hunting tag registered to a member of Ford’s family, eventually leading to a phone conversation with Ford, David claimed in the affidavit.
On Dec. 5, David and another game warden went to Ford’s residence on New Road and allegedly saw shelled corn and “an apparent mineral/feed block” near a tree-mounted hunting stand, according to the affidavit. Using bait to hunt is unlawful, according to the affidavit.
A search warrant was executed at the residence Dec. 9, leading to seizure of four guns and ammunition, suspected venison, and “multiple trail cameras” and their data cards, according to the affidavit. The latter allegedly contained “images of deer apparently being attracted to a bait block on a stump in a wooded area” and Ford allegedly “dumping a small bottle of a urine-based attractant,” according to the affidavit.
Ford also “handed over” a data card from a trail camera allegedly “set up on neighboring property” where he allegedly “admitted he trespassed” in the recent past though it “has been adequately posted against trespassing,” according to the affidavit.
Also seized were deer antlers and skulls, a deer hide, a blood sample from a vehicle, carcass parts from a burn pile, and skins of a copperhead and rattlesnake, according to the affidavit.
Ford is allegedly “prohibited from possessing, using, or controlling any firearm” under state law due to a 1986 felony drug conviction and a 2009 simple assault conviction, according to the affidavit.
The charges David levied against Ford include four felony counts of possessing a firearm when doing so is prohibited, and numerous summary counts including, five related to taking or possessing wildlife, two of trespassing, one related to retaining game, two of using bait, one of feeding deer in a disease management area, and three related to permits and reports about snakes, according to court documents.
A preliminary arraignment is scheduled Monday, according to the docket.
