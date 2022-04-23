Adams County
Join the Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County for a Walking Party on Wednesday, April 27, around Culps Hill starting from Unity Park, 37 Lefever St., Gettysburg. Katie Groomes, WellSpan exercise specialist, will lead a group walk at 1 p.m. Walk is two to three miles on roads, hilly, partly shaded. Walking time is 1–6 p.m. Walks are free and open to everyone; held rain or shine except for thunderstorms and severe weather. Dogs on leashes are welcome except at orchards. Email questions to jgastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.
————
BSA Venture Crew 230 will host an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner Saturday, April 30, 4-6 p.m. at the Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road. The meal includes spaghetti with meatballs, salad, bread, desserts, and drink. Cost is $12 for adults; $6 for children 10 and younger. For more information, call Herb at 717-778-1867.
————
The second annual Spring Fever Book Sale, sponsored by Friends of the Adams County Library System, is set for Saturday, April 30, at the Gettysburg Library garage, 140 Baltimore St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain date is May 7.
————
The Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, 10 Lincoln Square, will have prom gowns priced $10-$40 through May 17. Wedding gowns are also available. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
————
Just for Today Al-Anon Family Group offers support to those affected by someone else’s drinking. Meetings are Mondays, 7-8 p.m. in the Music Room at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg. Park in church lot or on the street. Enter through Stratton Street entrance. Follow sign to room. Masks required. www.pa.al-anon.org.
————
Church Women United will meet Wednesday, May 4, at 11:30 a.m. at the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road to celebrate May Friendship Day with a program and guest speaker Mary Kay Turner. Attendees should bring their own packed lunch; water and coffee will be provided. Newcomers welcome. No reservations needed.
Barlow
The Barlow Vol. Fire Company Inc., 2005 Taneytown Road, will hold a drive-thru barbecue chicken inner on Saturday, April 23, 12 noon until sold out. Platters are $11, which include half a chicken, bake beans, applesauce and roll; or a half a chicken only for $9.
Biglerville
It’s yard sale time at Trinity Christian Fellowship, 300 E. York St., on Saturday, May 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For space rental and information, call Jill at 717-677-1363.
————
Biglerville American Legion hosting a yard sale at Legion Woods pavilion, 3030 Table Rock Road, Saturday, May 7, 8:30-? Food available. Inside space questionable; outside spaces $5, bring own tables.
————
Trinity Christian Fellowship, 300 E. York St., is hosting a barbecue pork ribs and chicken dinner Saturday, May 7, with pick up 12-1:30 p.m. Whole rack dinner, $20; half rack dinner, $12; chicken dinner, $10. Meals include baked potato, applesauce and roll and butter. Pre-order required by calling Connie at 717-677-7696 or Elaine at 717-968-0716 by April 29.
————
The Biglerville Garden Club will meet on May 3, at 5 p.m. for a tour of the Hosta Hideaway Nursery and Gardens, 95 Sequoia Court, York Springs. For more information about the garden club, contact Sue at 267-322-1521.
Buchanan Valley
Basket Bingo at Buchanan Valley Fire Department is set for April 24. Doors open at 11 a.m., bingo starts at 1 p.m. with 20 games; light lunch is included for $20. Call Linda at 717-677-6408 for more information.
East Berlin
East Berlin Area Community Center will host the biggest yard sale in Adams County on Saturday, April 30, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with over 100 vendors with food, treasures, and a farmers’ market. Parking in front and back of the building at 405 North Ave.
Fairfield
The Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays, 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg High School, Class of 1961, will meet for dinner on May 10 at 6 p.m. at the Hunterstown Diner.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch on Tuesday, May 3, at 11:30 a.m., at Ventura’s in Fairfield. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
————
A Community Yard Sale is slated for April 30, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Bethel Mennonite Church. Food for sale. For more information or to reserve a spot to sell, email bethel2335@gmail.com.
————
Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St., is hosting a Rummage and Bake Sale, Saturday, April 23, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering clothing, jewelry, household items and furniture. Saturday is fill-a-bag for $1 day. Proceeds benefit area nonprofits.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Li’s Restaurant parking lot on Tuesday, April 26, at 10 a.m. to walk in the area, for example Culp’s Hill. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Hamiltonban Twp.
Kite Day at the Hamiltonban Park, 4020 Bullfrog Road, Fairfield, is set for April 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Competitive kite flyer Joe Whitmore will demonstrate kite flying and assist people with their kites. Bring a kite, build a kite, or use one the park commission will have available. A light lunch will be provided. For more information, call John at 717-642-5858.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host bingo on Sunday, April 24. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Regular games and games of chance. Limited food available. Call Dawn at 717-677-8029 for information.
Idaville
A rummage and food sale will be held at the Idaville United Brethren Church, 3590 Carlisle Road, Gardners, to benefit its missions program. Hours are Saturday, April 23, which is dollar-a-bag day, 8-11 a.m.
McKnightstown
Flohrs Cemetery Association request all grave site decorations, including Christmas and Easter decorations, be removed by May 1, to prepare for the upcoming mowing season. The cemetery association will not be responsible for items left on grave sites after May 1.
New Oxford
The New Oxford Lions Club will hold a chicken barbecue on Saturday, April 23, 10:30 a.m. until sold out, at the Nugen Propane, 5815 York Road. Dinners will be sold at event, no advanced tickets. Cost is $10, which includes half a chicken, roll, baked potato, and apple sauce. The club will also be selling Amish-made brooms at the event.
Orrtanna
The Orrtanna Area Adams County Fish and Game Association will hold a chicken and meatball feed and gun drawing on Saturday, April 30. Reservations required by April 24. Call Steve at 717-642-8496 for details.
————
The Orrtanna Church, 1717 Carrol’s Tract Road, is holding a drive-thru chicken dinner Saturday, May 14, by pre-order. Order by calling 717-778-7884 by May 1. If no answer, leave a name, telephone number and the number of dinners ordering. Cost of meal is $15; menu is half a chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, Harvard beets, green beans and a dessert. Pick up time is 12-2 p.m.
