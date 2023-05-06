The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of May 5.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Christopher Smith, 24, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of stalking, indecent assault and two counts of harassment, Jan. 26, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Elizabeth Abruzzi, 46, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving with a suspended license, operating an unregistered vehicle, and operating a vehicle without an official certificate of inspection Jan. 31, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Quinton Rebert, 25, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving an unregistered vehicle Feb. 25, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Blake Andrew, 27, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) greater than .16, disregarding a traffic lane, and driving at an unsafe speed March 2, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Robert Vaughn, 61, of Fairfield, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC between .10 and .16, and careless driving Jan. 26, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Tiana Norris, 18, of Clayton, N.J., was charged with one count each of possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and consuming alcohol under age 21 April 15, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Steven Shanton, 39, of Orrtanna, was charged with one count each disarming a police officer, attempting to flee a police officer, and driving under the influence of alcohol March 4, in Gettysburg. The case was held for county court.
