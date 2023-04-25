Jon Arnold

Arnold

Jonathan D. Arnold is a Republican running for the office of Cumberland Township supervisor, according to a release from Arnold.

Arnold is a first-time candidate and is excited to take on the challenges and role of supervisor to help his community. Arnold has lived in the Barlow area for close to 15 years on his wife’s family farm.

