Jonathan D. Arnold is a Republican running for the office of Cumberland Township supervisor, according to a release from Arnold.
Arnold is a first-time candidate and is excited to take on the challenges and role of supervisor to help his community. Arnold has lived in the Barlow area for close to 15 years on his wife’s family farm.
Arnold has been employed by two large, local manufacturing companies, including ESAB Welding in Hanover, Pa., and is currently employed at JLG Industries based out of McConnellsburg, Pa., where he is manager of marketing analytics.
He also serves as chair of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers statistics committee.
Being a first time candidate, Arnold says he hopes to bring new ideas and solutions to the problems and challenges facing Cumberland Township. Arnold is committed to preserving the township’s agricultural land in addition to exploring options to bring economic stability that generates jobs, tourism, and increased revenue in order to decrease township taxes.
His other interests are improving the township’s infrastructure in order to support the increase in population, making it a priority to promote road safety and working closely with the Cumberland Township Police Department by providing them with adequate support and funding.
Arnold said he feels it is important that all aspects of the township are represented on the board of supervisors. Arnold says he is excited to learn from the position and work with others in order to become an asset to the community and make a positive difference for the constituents of Cumberland Township. Arnold kindly asks for your vote on May 16.
