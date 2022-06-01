The Adams County Arts Council’s Juried Art Exhibition is again in partnership with Gettysburg College’s Schmucker Art Gallery, Dr. Shannon Egan, director, according to an arts council release.
The opening reception is Friday, June 3, 5-7 p.m. at Schmucker Art Gallery, 300 N. Washington St. on the college campus. Awards will be announced at 6 p.m. The exhibition runs through Friday, June 24; gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday–Sunday, closed Mondays.
The juror for this year’s exhibition is Heidi Leitzke, assistant professor of art and director of the Eckert Art Gallery at Millersville University.
Forty-six artists were selected to be in the exhibition: David Allison, Mark Anderson, Adina Andrus, John Armstrong, Hilary Houston Bachelder, Richard Barvainis, Sally Becker, Alex Bellotti, Sarah Cecil, Emily Clarke, Charles Campo, Sandra Desrosiers, Keith Dull, Andrea Finch, Tracy Finn, Mary Grassell, Jennifer Hartzler, Michael Hower, Robyn Jacobs, Kim Klabe, Angela Lapioli, Kip Laramie, Chris Lauer, Dan Mangan, Jose Trejo Maya, Gerard McFerren, Eliza McKenna, Eric Miller, Lenore Fiore-Mills, Alan Paulson, Arlyn Pettingell, Judy Pyle, George Radeschi, Shelley Ramsay, Joh Ricci, Jaclyn Rice, Cassi Rodriguez, Andi Simpson, Rod Stabler, Gregory Suryn, John Tronsor, Daisy Mae Valentine, Anita Williams, Elaine Wolfe, Autumn Wright, and Harold Zabady
Nine different awards will be presented to artists during the reception. The sponsors and awards are: Scott & Co. Fine Jewelers, Best of Show; Open Minds, second place; LARK, third place; Harvest Investment Services, fourth place; Gunnar Galleries, fifth place; A & A Village Treasures, purchase award; Adams County Land Conservancy, landscape award; directors award courtesy of Schmucker Art Gallery; and the Blick Art Award. Attendees will vote on the People’s Choice Award. The public is encouraged to vote for their favorite artwork.
Those unable to attend in person can view the art at the Adams County Arts Council’s website, www.adamsarts.org. Purchases can be made directly online. Proceeds from the sales of art benefit the Adams County Arts Council.
To learn more about the Adams County Arts Council, future events, or to be placed on our mailing list, contact aa@adamsarts.org or visit the website at www.adamsarts.org. For more information about the Schmucker Art Gallery or receive announcements of future events, contact gallery@gettysburg.edu or visit the website at www.gettysburg.edu/gallery.
