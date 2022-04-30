Ashley Bievenour has joined the Adams County Community Foundation as scholarship and office administrator. With roots in Adams County and a passion for nonprofits, Bievenour is a natural fit for the community foundation team, according to an ACCF release.
“We could see that Ashley’s background in bookkeeping, office management and H.R. made her an excellent candidate for the job,” said Community Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Serpe, “But it is her drive to give back and her optimism that truly marked her as a perfect fit for the community foundation.”
In addition to providing written acknowledgments for all gifts to the community foundation, producing quarterly statements for charitable funds, and supporting events like the annual Giving Spree, Bievenour will manage the community foundation’s scholarship program, which awards 114 scholarships each year.
Working with dedicated volunteers and scholarship donors, Bievenour will manage students’ applications, send the award letters, and follow scholars over time. Arriving in the midst of scholarship season, she has already had the joyful experience of notifying a student of their scholarship award.
“Look what this community is doing, especially for students with scholarships,” she said.
Her previous experience as accounting and operations manager at Milagro House in Lancaster made her determined to build her career in the nonprofit sector. Bievenour says she is glad to be “giving back where I live,” which is a pretty good definition of a community foundation.
About ACCF
The Adams County Community Foundation was created to promote and facilitate charitable giving and to build a permanent civic endowment for Adams County. In addition to charitable funds supporting grants focused on improving the quality of life in Adams County, the community foundation also provides a home for charitable funds created by donors which may make distributions anywhere in Pennsylvania or across the country, according to the release.
More information is available at www.adamscountycf.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.