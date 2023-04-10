The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat’s office as of April 6.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Kori Jackson, 34, of Hagerstown, Md., was charged with one count each of possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with suspended registration and operating a vehicle without insurance Jan. 28, in Liberty Township. The case was waived to county court.
Carissa Holbruner, 41, of Hagerstown, Md., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, and public drunkeness March 21, in Liberty Township. The case was waived to county court.
Sadie Zamboni, 23, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count of harassment March 23, in Cumberland Township. The case was waived to county court.
