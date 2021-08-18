“The Glass Ceiling,” an exhibition curated by local artist Ophelia Chambliss, will open at York College’s Center for Community Engagement (CCE) on Aug. 26, Women’s Equality Day, and kick off the center's 2021-22 program series, Understanding Gender, according to a release from the college.
“The Glass Ceiling” exhibition is a series of paintings, stories, testimonials, and spoken and written word pieces by women that addresses the issues of realizing, reaching, and breaking the glass ceiling to success in their careers and personal lives, according to the release.
