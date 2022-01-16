College and college-bound students living in Adams County are encouraged to apply for 2022 - 2023 scholarships from the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania and the National Garden Clubs, Inc. The Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania offers 13 scholarships of $1,000 each to high school seniors and college students. Additionally, National Garden Clubs, Inc. provides multiple $4,000 scholarships. The Gettysburg Garden Club is the sponsor for Adams County applicants.
Qualifications include studying horticulture, floriculture, landscape architecture, conservation, ecology, plant pathology, or related subjects. High school, college, and post-graduate students are eligible and must be state residents yet can attend college in any state. Forms and instructions are available at www.pagardenclubs.org. To access the forms, one should click on Forms Library on the left side of the page. There are three scholarship applications under Scholarship Forms and Links; this application process is for the first one which has a February 1 deadline. Candidates should mail completed applications to Gettysburg Garden Club member Chris Stoken, 584 Clearview Road, Aspers, PA 17304. If there are questions, call her at 717-357-0533 or 717-677-8996. The Gettysburg Garden Club must receive applications no later than Jan. 25.
