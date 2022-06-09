Tickets to central Pennsylvania’s premier wine event, the 18th annual Gettysburg Wine & Music Festival, are now on sale at gettysburgwine.com, according to a chamber release.
The festival will be held Sept. 10-11 at the Gateway Gettysburg Complex, 95 Presidential Circle, just east of historic Gettysburg.
Sample and purchase delightful wines from 22 Pennsylvania wineries, spirits from five Pennsylvania distilleries, enjoy offerings from more than 50 food and craft vendors, and dance to live music.
“Gettysburg Wine & Music Festival is a haven for wine lovers,” said Jennifer McCleaf, event director. “Our fun, late summer festival is your chance to taste some of the best wines and spirits from across the state!”
Save 20% by purchasing tickets in advance online at $30 each. Tickets bought at the gate are $35. Two-day advance tickets are available for $50. All tickets include a free wine glass, unlimited wine sampling and access to live music. Youth/Designated Driver tickets are $15 and children 12 and under are free. Special pricing is available for groups of more than 20 people. Parking is free.
Attendees are also invited to rent space for a pop-up tent for $55. Tents may not exceed 12 feet in length or width. Tent tickets must be reserved online in advance of the event. Due to limited space, tents without tickets are not permitted.
The festival is hosted by The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County and supported by area businesses and hundreds of volunteers. Each year, the festival promotes Pennsylvania wine, boosts the area economy and strengthens local quality of life. In 2021, the event alone raised more than $15,000 for local organizations.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.gettysburgwine.com or call 717-334-8151.
Find the festival on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GettysburgWineAndMusicFestival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.