The U.S Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) estimated 1.24 million acres of corn planted area in Pennsylvania for 2023, up 5% from last year, according to King Whetstone, director of the USDA’s NASS, Northeastern Regional Field office. Area harvested is estimated at 910 thousand acres, up 8% from 2022.
Following up to the Prospective Plantings report released in late spring, NASS surveyed approximately 9,100 segments of land and 63,700 farm operators during the first two weeks of June to gather information on what farmers actually planted, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Field Office, USDA — National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Key findings released in the acreage report include:
· Soybean planted area for 2023 is estimated at 620 thousand acres, up 3% from 2022.
· Soybean area harvested for 2023 is estimated at 610 thousand acres, up 3% from 2022.
· Growers expect to harvest 1.33 million acres of hay, down 1% from last year.
· Other hay is estimated at 1.03 million acres, down 1% from 2022.
· Alfalfa hay is estimated at 300 thousand acres, down 3% from last year.
· Winter wheat planted area for 2023 is estimated at 290 thousand acres, up 7% from 2022. Highest since 1976.
· Area harvested for grain is forecast at 225 thousand acres, up 7% from last year.
· Tobacco harvested area for 2023 is estimated at 4,860 acres, down 3% from 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.