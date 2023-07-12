The U.S Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) estimated 1.24 million acres of corn planted area in Pennsylvania for 2023, up 5% from last year, according to King Whetstone, director of the USDA’s NASS, Northeastern Regional Field office. Area harvested is estimated at 910 thousand acres, up 8% from 2022.

Following up to the Prospective Plantings report released in late spring, NASS surveyed approximately 9,100 segments of land and 63,700 farm operators during the first two weeks of June to gather information on what farmers actually planted, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Field Office, USDA — National Agricultural Statistics Service.

