Adams County 4-H is holding its annual strawberry plant sale, according to a release issued by Trudy Gladhill, 4-H administrative assistant for Penn State Extension Service.
“The plants originate from virus indexed, tissue cultured, mother plants grown by Nourse Farms,” the release reads.
There are five different varieties: Earliglow, early season; Honeoye, early mid-season; Jewel, mid-season; Cabot, late mid-season; and Evie2, an everbearing plant. Each variety comes 25 plants to the bundle for $8.50 per bundle. Varieties are not able to be mixed within the bundles. Proceeds from the sale support the 4-H Clubs of Adams County Inc. activities, events, and educational programs for county youth.
Orders will be accepted until March 30, at the Penn State Extension office in Adams County, 670 Old Harrisburg Rd, Gettysburg. Payments must be made at the time of order, cash or checks accepted. Plants can be picked up Friday, April 21, 1-4 p.m. or Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Penn State Extension Office.
Stop by the Extension Office, call Adams County 4-H at 717-334-6271, or email adamsext@psu.edu for an order form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.