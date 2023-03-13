Sen. Doug Mastriano

The state Senate last week unanimously passed legislation introduced by Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33), one measure to benefit veterans and another to help senior citizens, according to releases issued by the Senate Republican Communications office.

The legislation to help veterans would exempt 100% of disabled veterans’ benefit payment from income calculations for any commonwealth program or benefit, according to the release.

