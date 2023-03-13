The state Senate last week unanimously passed legislation introduced by Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33), one measure to benefit veterans and another to help senior citizens, according to releases issued by the Senate Republican Communications office.
The legislation to help veterans would exempt 100% of disabled veterans’ benefit payment from income calculations for any commonwealth program or benefit, according to the release.
“Our disabled veterans have sacrificed so much for our nation and this measure will allow more of those heroes to enjoy state benefits,” Mastriano said.
Senate Bill 126 would ensure veterans who receive disability compensation would not have those payments counted against them when applying to programs such as the Real Estate Property Tax Exemption, Education Gratuity Program, Veterans Temporary Assistance Program and Military Relief Assistance Program.
The legislation also would extend the exclusion of the veterans’ compensation benefits to his or her unmarried surviving spouse.
Senate Bill 126 now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.
The Senate Aging and Youth Committee last Monday in Harrisburg unanimously passed legislation introduced by Mastriano to help combat financial crimes that target senior citizens.
Senate Bill 137 would amend the Telemarketer Registration Act to require regular communication between the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and the state Department of Aging when new scams targeting senior citizens are reported or investigated.
“Financial exploitation is the fastest growing form of elder abuse in Pennsylvania,” Mastriano said. “These crimes can come in the form of phone call schemes like targeted robocalls, government impersonation, sweepstakes and lottery scams, and computer tech support scams. The quicker local agencies under the Department of Aging are made aware of these scams, the quicker they can alert senior citizens across the state by coordinating with the county Area Agencies on Aging.”
Senate Bill 137 was re-referred to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.